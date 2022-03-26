Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.62. 3,524,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $154.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.