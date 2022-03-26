Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

