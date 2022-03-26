Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX opened at $25.38 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.