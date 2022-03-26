Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

NOC stock opened at $458.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $315.67 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.