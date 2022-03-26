Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.94 and a 200 day moving average of $386.28. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $315.67 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

