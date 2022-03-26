Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.36. 898,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.