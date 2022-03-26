Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

