Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,476,608 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.