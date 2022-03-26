NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

Stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NIO opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after buying an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NIO by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 689,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after buying an additional 70,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

