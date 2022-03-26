Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $13.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.84.

Several research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 18,609,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,174,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after buying an additional 1,616,997 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $13,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 735,564 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

