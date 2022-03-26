NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) to announce $22.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

