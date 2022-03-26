NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.
