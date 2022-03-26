NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 106,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

