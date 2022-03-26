New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,591 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.43. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

