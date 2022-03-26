New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $45.80 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

