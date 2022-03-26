New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 673,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 988,427 shares of company stock valued at $94,798,651. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

