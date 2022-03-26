New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

