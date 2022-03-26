New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,560 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $26,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $408.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.41.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

