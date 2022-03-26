New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

NEWR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

