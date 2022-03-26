Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 311.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NBXG opened at 13.84 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 11.58 and a 52-week high of 20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period.

