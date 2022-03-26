Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 311.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE NBXG opened at 13.84 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 11.58 and a 52-week high of 20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.