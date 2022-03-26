NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 168,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $988.32 million, a P/E ratio of 319.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

