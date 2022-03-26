Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.18.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Trust bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

