Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $336,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.