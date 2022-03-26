Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. On average, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.