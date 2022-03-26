Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. On average, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

