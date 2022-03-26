Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Nephros has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth $646,532,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.