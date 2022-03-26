Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 46894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

