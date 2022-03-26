Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEOG opened at $31.24 on Friday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neogen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neogen by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

