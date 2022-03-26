Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.28 ($95.91).

Nemetschek stock opened at €86.72 ($95.30) on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

