Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.74.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.