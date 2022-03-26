Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

