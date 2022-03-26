National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 219.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

