National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.