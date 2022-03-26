National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

NYSE SPOT opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

