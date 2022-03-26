National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

