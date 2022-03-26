National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 32,744 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $232.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.51 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.10.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

