National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) versus Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Financial Analysis

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 4.15 $1.74 billion N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.11 $154.32 million $1.21 11.40

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Australia Bank and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $13.51, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 27.49% 9.86% 1.07%

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

