NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Up 357.4% in March

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 357.4% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $284.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.