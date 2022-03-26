MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.13

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 250,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.50.

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

