MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.30. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5,590 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

