MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $558.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $566.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.45 million. MSCI posted sales of $478.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.31. The company had a trading volume of 359,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 1-year low of $411.93 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

