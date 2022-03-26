Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

