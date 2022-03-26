Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

NYSE NET traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 5,128,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,018,513. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.