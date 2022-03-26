Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.92. 4,809,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

