Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,400 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,358 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

