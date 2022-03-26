Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $443,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 149.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

