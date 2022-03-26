Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.71 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

