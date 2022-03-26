MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of MOR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $607,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

