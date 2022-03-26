MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
Shares of MOR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
