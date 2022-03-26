Morgan Stanley Raises Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target to $21.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 663,633 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
