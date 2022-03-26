Morgan Stanley Raises Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target to $21.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 663,633 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

