Morgan Stanley Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.