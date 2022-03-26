Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $330.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.31. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

