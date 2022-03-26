Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,525,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,957,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.